STEM Teachers’ training workshop (Batch-II) under PSDP “Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-1”

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has successfully conducted the second batch of the STEM Teachers’ training workshop as part of the PSDP project “Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-I” here the other day.



This initiative aims to provide students with hands-on learning opportunities in cutting-edge technologies, said a press release.

The three-day National training workshop at Mega Zone, F-9 Park, Islamabad, provided advanced STEM training to 100 educators based on 300 STEM projects.

It has successfully engaged participants from across Pakistan, including remote regions such as Waziristan, Bajaur, Hub, Sui, Chitral, Qilla Saifullah and Loralai.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Akram Shaikh, Member Science, Pakistan Science Foundation, was the chief guest of this event.

While addressing the participants of the closing ceremony, he said that nurturing a new generation of innovators and industry-ready professionals essential for the country’s scientific and economic advancement is the ultimate goal of this STEM project.

Project Director and Director General, Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Dr. Saima Huma Tanveer said that this initiative emphasized project-based learning, integrating physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, and computer science to foster innovation and enhance problem-solving skills in STEM education.

Group photo of participants of STEM Teachers Training Workshop (Batch-II) under Pakistan Science Foundation STEM project “Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-1” 12 May 2025