STEM project to refurbish science education paradigm in Pakistan: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme will help refurbish and revamp the science education paradigm in Pakistan.

The minister was addressing the inaugural function of the STEM project at the Presidency.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) selected the schools under this programme on the basis of merit which would be equipped with modern facilities and laboratories along with training the faculty.

He said his ministry will soon launch the National Science and Technology Innovation Policy and a Startup Policy which will bring a technological revolution in the country.

He said all this work is being done through the patronage extended by the President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli stressed the need to focus on socioeconomic development projects in the country and enhancing the potential of the youth.

He said President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been patronizing for the development of the science and technology sector in the country.

He said he was fully supported by the MoST secretary and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) chairman in the STEM project.

He said his ministry has selected the schools included in this programme on the basis of merit, not political affiliation.



He said the prosperity of Pakistan is associated with this programme.



Under STEM, 50 schools have been selected which represent the whole country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. These schools will be equipped with modern facilities and laboratories while faculty will also be trained.



He said the scope of such educational projects will be extended to the whole country while a monitoring system will also be set up for its success.



He said a road map will be drawn up under which the graduates of these educational institutions will be educated up to universities as well as given scholarships for higher studies abroad.



Shibli said in the first phase, the STEM programme will be introduced in 50 schools where laboratories will be set up, teachers will be trained and these schools will be affiliated with the university.



The minister congratulated the heads of the educational institutions selected in the project.



Earlier, PSF Chairman Dr Shahid Baig while outlining the project, said the field of science and technology plays an important role in the economic development of any country.



He said the project, being supported by China, will not only educate the students but also provide training to the faculty.



MoST secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir and heads of science and technology institutions and scientists also attended the function.