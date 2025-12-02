STEM faculty development cascading session held at NSU Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU), on Tuesday, hosted a one-day cascading session of the STEM Faculty Development Programme under PAK-UK Education Gateway, which is a collaborative project of the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE-HEC), British Council, King’s College London, and the STEM Learning Centre, York (UK).

The session brought together faculty members trained in the UK under this prestigious programme to share their learning and innovative teaching practices with peers across the university.

The workshop covered a series of transformative topics aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in STEM disciplines, combining conceptual discussions with hands-on activities, allowing participants to experience these methodologies from a learner’s perspective.

These innovative approaches are designed to promote active learning, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving among students.

Serving both as organizers and resource persons, Dr Maryam Subhani and Anita Bibi represented the National Skills University Islamabad, alongside Dr Raisa Bano from the Women University Swabi, Dr Saima Kalsoom from the PMAS–Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, and Dr Samar Naseer from the Allama Iqbal Open University. Their collaborative effort exemplified cross-institutional partnership and commitment to enhancing STEM pedagogy in Pakistan.

The session was appreciated by Managing Director NAHE, Dr Noor Amna Malik, who graced the event as Chief Guest.

The cascading session marked another successful step in advancing STEM education and faculty development in Pakistan through global collaboration and local innovation, reaffirming NSU’s leading role in promoting excellence in skills-based higher education.