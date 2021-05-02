State minister for information visits Ramazan bazaar

FAISALABAD, May 02 (APP):State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that the government had provided subsidy of billions of rupees on daily-use items at Ramazan bazaars and now strict monitoring was under way to ensure transparency in the supply and sale of commodities for providing maximum relief to consumers.

Visiting Ramazan bazaar at Iron Market here, he said that there was an ample stock of sugar. Therefore, each buyer would be provided 2-kg sugar now, while quantity of ghee for sale was also being increased.

He said that the local administration had been activated fully to ensure transparency in the supply and sale of daily-use items at the Ramazan bazaars.

He also directed the in-charge of Ramazan bazaar to adopt “No Mask, No Service” policy and ensure strict implementation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) because prevention was the only way to defeat coronavirus.

He also visited various stalls and checked quality, weight and prices of different commodities and said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against profiteering and hoarding.

He also directed the management of Ramazan bazaar to provide facilities to the shoppers by keeping harshness of the weather in view.

Earlier, the state minister also visited General Hospital Samanabad and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.