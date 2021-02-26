ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar Friday said every state institution including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were working smoothly and independently without any political influence.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the first time in country’s history that the ECP was functioning independently. The PTI government was proud of that the institutions were independent now in the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was leveling baseless allegations of rigging in the by-polls but we would approach the Supreme Court and appeal against the decision.

He further said the PML-N was habitual of doing politics of hooliganism and its leadership repeated that practice by sending Rana Sanaullah and others to deteriorate the law and order situation in Daska, where peaceful electioneering was underway.

Dar said everyone knew that the PML-N wanted re-polling at 20 polling stations and the returning officer himself admitted that only 14 stations were doubtful.

“The election was transparent in Wazirabad where it won but unfair in Sialkot where it lost,” he said adding the PML-N disputed Daska by-election under an organized propaganda.