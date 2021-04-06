ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said Port Qasim has restarted a standard procedure that ensures public transparency of all projects.

In a tweet, the minister said that “as promised, Port Qasim Authority has re-started a standard procedure that ensures public transparency of all projects, including sign boards describing the details of project, cost, completion date, contractor”.

“This is a normal practice globally unless, of course, there is something to hide” he added.