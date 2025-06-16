Stakeholders urge safer, inclusive media landscape in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):The Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), in collaboration with Individualland (IL) and European Union (EU) funding, organized a stakeholder dialogue to promote a safer and more inclusive media environment in Pakistan.

The dialogue session was held under the project “Strengthening Media Persons’ Capacity and Engagement for Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms,” the event brought together journalists, media regulators, civil society, and government representatives, said a press release on Monday.

Marta Ubeda Rodriguez, EU representative, in her opening remarks said, “The EU is proud to support this coalition of actors under this project. The EU recognizes the vital contribution of free and pluralistic media, as well as civil society, ensuring that citizens can make informed choices. It also highlights the media’s key role in resisting manipulation and interference in the information space.”

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, as Chief Guest of the Dialogue, highlighted the challenges of fake reporting, artificial intelligence (AI) and social media misinformation.

He expressed concern over the humanitarian crises caused by conflicts, stressing that civilians should not suffer for the actions of a few.

He emphasized the crucial role of journalists in providing accurate information and called for stronger regulations around AI and digital platforms to prevent misuse.

Praising the responsible role of Pakistani media during recent tensions with India, advocating for media literacy education, as seen in Finland, to combat misinformation.

He commended CPDI and the EU for their efforts and stressed the need for human intervention and ethical responsibility in the evolving media landscape.

Moonus Kayinat Zahra, Project Manager at CPDI, highlighted the challenges facing Pakistan’s media, including political tensions, restrictive policies and threats to freedom of expression.

She added that the 2025 amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) have increased censorship and risks for journalists.

“These issues, combined with safety concerns and economic instability, undermine media independence,” she said, adding “the urgent need to fully implement journalist protection laws at federal and provincial level.” She said.

While acknowledging AI’s potential for innovation, she warned of its ethical challenges for journalism and the spread of misinformation threatening public trust and democratic discourse.

Ayesha Manzoor Watto, Director General of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Punjab emphasized the crucial role of journalists, particularly for rural communities that depend on electronic media for information.

Praising the positive contribution of media during recent Pakistan-India tensions, she cautioned against the dangers of AI-generated fake videos and the widespread impact of misinformation on social media.

She also acknowledged Pakistan’s challenges in verifying authentic news, highlighted PEMRA’s efforts in addressing salary issues for women journalists.

She noted the establishment of a committee under the Anti-Harassment Act within PEMRA to support journalist safety and welfare.

The European Union and its partners in Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to supporting initiatives that uphold fundamental freedoms and human rights, recognizing the vital role of a free, safe and inclusive media in strengthening democracy and social cohesion in Pakistan.