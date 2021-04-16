KARACHI, Apr 16 (APP):Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized Orientation Session for the second batch of students of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Program here on Friday.

Students were provided with the vision and academic guidance at the Orientation ceremony, said a statement.

SSUET had offered free vocational training in five courses that included certificate in IT (Game Development and Modelling), Internet of Things (IOT) System Development and Applications, Networking and Cloud Computing, Project Management Professional and Industrial Automation in connection with the PM Hunarmand Pakistan Program.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Registrar SSUET, Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali reminded the students of their responsibilities, focusing on the element of attendance, interest and progress in class.

Project Director, Dr. Tahir Fattani informed that more than 10,000 applications were received, among which only 350 were selected for five trades under the PM Hunarmand Program.