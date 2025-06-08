SSP Shoaib reviews security at Daman-e-Koh & Lake View Park

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib, visited Daman-e-Koh and Lake View Park on Saturday to review the security arrangements put in place for the safety of citizens.

An official told APP that the SSP Shoaib met with the on-duty officers and commended their efforts in maintaining a secure environment for families visiting the recreational spots. He issued instructions to the deployed officers to treat families with respect and courtesy.

SSP Shoaib said the Islamabad Police had launched a full-scale crackdown against reckless individuals, including one-wheelers and those involved in rowdy behavior, to ensure public safety at popular leisure sites.

SSP Shoaib said that providing a peaceful atmosphere to citizens was the department’s top priority and that no unruly individuals would be allowed entry into the parks.

SSP Shoaib said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order, reaffirming the police’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the capital.

SSP added that the “Mechanic on Wheels” service was also available on Islamabad’s main roads to assist citizens in case of vehicle breakdowns, ensuring smooth travel for all.