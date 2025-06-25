SSP Shoaib reviews Muharram routes, orders tight security

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan visited the proposed routes of Muharram processions in the federal capital. He was accompanied by zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs).

An official told APP on Wednesday that SSP Shoaib conducted a detailed review of the security arrangements and directed all officers deployed for Muharram duties to remain on high alert. He emphasized that all procession routes must be completely cordoned off and sufficient lighting ensured.

SSP Shoaib said that foolproof security measures were being implemented for Muharram processions and majalis, and that strict compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be ensured.

SSP Shoaib said the Islamabad Police is fully committed to providing comprehensive security during Muharram-ul-Haram, with all necessary steps being taken to promote inter-sect harmony and tolerance.

SSP said that in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, efforts will be made to ensure religious harmony and maintain peace and order throughout Muharram in the federal capital.