17.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalSSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station
National

SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station

3
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan paid a surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station to inspect its operational efficiency and service delivery.
A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that during the visit, SSP Shoaib reviewed the station’s records, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officer rooms, and residential barracks.
On the occasion, he emphasized that inappropriate behavior toward citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed police officials to utilize all available resources for public convenience and ensure effective law enforcement.
“Immediate steps should be taken for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of accused persons, and recovery of stolen goods,” he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan