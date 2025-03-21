SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan paid a surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station to inspect its operational efficiency and service delivery.

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that during the visit, SSP Shoaib reviewed the station’s records, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officer rooms, and residential barracks.

On the occasion, he emphasized that inappropriate behavior toward citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed police officials to utilize all available resources for public convenience and ensure effective law enforcement.

“Immediate steps should be taken for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of accused persons, and recovery of stolen goods,” he added.