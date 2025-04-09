SSP security directs heightened measures in Islamabad’s Red Zone

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Division Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Wednesday directed police officers deployed in the high-security red zone to implement proactive measures, emphasizing that safeguarding embassies, government institutions, and private offices was a top priority.

An official told APP that the Islamabad Police is actively working under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to uphold law and order across the federal capital.

SSP Virk said police personnel are performing their duties effectively to ensure the protection of embassies, ambassadorial residences, United Nations offices, and other sensitive installations located in the Diplomatic Enclave.

SSP Virk said no negligence or carelessness will be tolerated during duty hours, and strict registration and screening of individuals entering the red zone must be ensured.

Virk instructed officers to conduct thorough inspections of all vehicles and motorcycles entering the area, and said government employees must carry official identification and cooperate with security personnel.

He said all available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and security in Islamabad, and citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity or persons via the Pucar-15 emergency helpline.

SSP said the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains one of the top priorities of Islamabad Police.