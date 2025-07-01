SSP Sarfraz Virk awards FC officers for outstanding Performance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, on Tuesday awarded commendation certificates to Frontier Constabulary (FC) officers Sartaj Hussain and Wajid Ali for exemplary performance in the discharge of their duties.

An official told APP that the SSP Virk invited both officers to his office in recognition of their professionalism and dedication to duty. He appreciated their commitment and awarded them appreciation certificates and rewards for fulfilling their assigned responsibilities in an exemplary manner.

SSP Virk said that officers must perform their duties with vigilance, responsibility, and integrity to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property. “This is not just our duty, but also the oath we took when we donned this uniform,” he added.

SSP emphasized that officers demonstrating high performance will be appreciated and rewarded, while those showing negligence or poor results will face departmental action.

Addressing the Frontier Constabulary officers, SSP Virk said, “You are performing duties shoulder to shoulder with Islamabad Police officers, and your efforts are commendable.” He assured them that his office doors remain open to resolve any concerns or challenges they may face in the line of duty.