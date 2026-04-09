SSP Qazi reviews security in Red Zone, orders heightened vigilance

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza visited the Red Zone and various duty points across the city to review security arrangements and assess the performance of deployed personnel.

An official told APP on Thursday that the SSP Qazi conducted inspections at key locations and checked preparedness of officers assigned to security duties.

Qazi directed personnel to remain on high alert, maintain strict vigilance, and ensure effective monitoring of their respective areas.

The SSP Qazi emphasized that ensuring protection of citizens’ lives and property remained the top priority, adding that no negligence in duty would be tolerated.

He further instructed officers to respond promptly to any situation and maintain coordination at all duty points to ensure smooth security arrangements.