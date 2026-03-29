SSP Qazi reviews security at Churches, worship places in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza on Sunday reviewed security arrangements at churches and other places of worship across the federal capital and issued necessary directions to police officers.

An official told APP that ICT Police personnel were deployed at churches and other worship places to ensure safety of worshippers and maintain law and order.

SSP Qazi inspected security measures and directed officers to remain vigilant and perform their duties with professionalism.

Qazi emphasized that foolproof security arrangements must be ensured at all places of worship, particularly during religious gatherings.

The official said special attention was given to sensitive locations, while effective coordination among police units was also maintained.

He added that Islamabad Police remained fully alert and committed to protecting places of worship and ensuring a peaceful environment in the capital.