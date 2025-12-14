SSP Qazi reviews security at Churches, Sunday bazaars in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza on Sunday reviewed security arrangements at churches and Sunday bazaars across the federal capital to ensure public safety and maintain religious harmony.

An official told APP that during the visits, the SSP inspected various duty points, churches and busy market areas, including Sunday bazaars, and met officers deployed on security duties. He directed them to remain fully alert, strengthen vigilance, and ensure effective checking of suspicious persons, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles.

The SSP stressed that the protection of places of worship is a priority, underscoring Islamabad Police’s commitment to religious tolerance, interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. He instructed officers to maintain a visible presence around churches during services and to coordinate closely for swift response to any untoward situation.

He also ordered enhanced patrolling and monitoring in crowded markets and bazaars to prevent crime and ensure smooth movement of citizens. Officers were further advised to deal with the public politely and respectfully to reinforce trust between police and citizens.

SSP Qazi Ali Raza reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.