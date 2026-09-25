SSP Qazi reviews Friday prayer security at Mosques, Imambargahs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza visited different mosques and Imambargahs during Friday prayers to review security arrangements and directed police personnel to remain fully alert and ensure effective checking.

An official said that SSP Qazi met police officers deployed on security duty and personally reviewed arrangements made for the protection of worshippers.

Qazi directed the personnel to remain vigilant at their duty points and ensure effective checking around mosques and Imambargahs.

He stressed that security arrangements should be closely monitored during Friday prayers and that officers should perform their duties with alertness and responsibility.

The SSP Qazi directed police personnel to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for worshippers.