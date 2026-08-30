SSP Qazi plants for future, launches tree plantation drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza formally launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling along with SP Soan Zone Muhammad Khurram Ashraf and ADRC Chairman Tayyab Nawaz Malik, highlighting collective responsibility for a greener and healthier environment.

An official told APP on Sunday that the plantation marked the formal launch of the campaign aimed at promoting greenery and environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi said trees were a guarantee for a safe and healthy future for coming generations and their protection and growth required collective efforts.

Promoting tree plantation for a greener environment is a shared responsibility of all of us, the SSP Operations said.

He stressed the need to encourage plantation activities and contribute to efforts aimed at preserving a healthy environment for future generations.

The SSP said such initiatives could help promote environmental awareness alongside the police force’s public service responsibilities.