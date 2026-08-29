SSP Qazi orders crime gangs cornered, absconders tracked down in Soan, Rural zones

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza chaired a meeting of Soan and Rural zones, ordering police to tighten the noose around criminal gangs, arrest their absconding members and intensify action against vehicle and motorcycle thieves and proclaimed offenders.

An official told APP on Saturday that the meeting reviewed the crime situation and operational strategies in the two zones.

The meeting was attended by SP Soan/Rural Zone Khuram Ashraf, SDPOs and SHOs of both zones.

Qazi directed officers to compile data of accused involved in property-related crimes and ensure their arrest without delay.

He also ordered that all cases under investigation should be concluded strictly on merit and challans submitted to the competent courts at the earliest.

The SSP Qazi directed field officers to maintain strict surveillance of previously released accused involved in property crimes and take immediate legal action if they were found involved in fresh offences.

Special emphasis was placed on apprehending suspects involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft cases, while officers were directed to ensure maximum arrests of proclaimed offenders.

Qazi stressed coordinated action against criminal gangs and their absconding members to prevent repeat offences and strengthen crime control across the Soan and Rural zones.

Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our top priority, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated, he added.