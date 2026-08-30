SSP Qazi checks Church security, orders vigilance against suspicious activity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza visited different churches across the federal capital to review security arrangements and directed deployed personnel to maintain strict vigilance against suspicious activities.

An official told APP on Sunday that during the visits, the SSP Operations met police officers performing security duties at the churches and reviewed arrangements made for the protection of worshippers, said a press release here.

Qazi directed all deployed officers to remain alert and perform their duties in a professional manner while keeping a close watch on suspicious persons and activities in and around the worship places.

He instructed the personnel to ensure that citizens visiting churches for worship were provided a safe and peaceful environment under all circumstances.

The SSP Qazi stressed that effective security of worship places required vigilance, professional conduct and close monitoring by personnel deployed on the ground.

He directed officers to remain fully attentive throughout their duty and ensure effective implementation of the security arrangements.