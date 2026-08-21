SSP Operations reviews security arrangements at Faisal Masjid, G-6 Imambargah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza on Friday visited Faisal Masjid and the G-6 Imambargah to review security arrangements during Friday prayers and directed deployed personnel to maintain heightened vigilance.

An official told APP that the SSP Qazi inspected security deployment at both places of worship and received a briefing on the arrangements in place for the safety of worshippers.

He briefed officers deployed on security duty and directed them to remain fully alert and closely monitor their surroundings while performing their responsibilities.

Qazi stressed that effective security arrangements should be maintained to provide worshippers with a safe and peaceful environment.

He also directed police personnel to perform their duties with responsibility and professionalism and remain vigilant against any suspicious activity.