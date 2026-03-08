SSP Operations Qazi visits Marriott checkpost, reviews security

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza, accompanied by SP Sawan Zone Khurram Ashraf, visited the Marriott checkpost to review security arrangements in connection with the law and order situation.

An official told APP on Sunday that the SSP Qazi inspected the security deployment and met police officers and personnel performing duties at the checkpost.

SSP Operations Qazi checked the duty arrangements and briefed the deployed officers regarding their responsibilities.

SSP Qazi directed officers to remain vigilant, ensure effective checking and perform their duties with professionalism to maintain peace and security in the federal capital.