SSP Operations Qazi chairs Key meeting on crime control, Ramazan security in Sawan Zone

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza chaired an important meeting with officers of Sawan Zone to review crime prevention measures and security arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan.

An official told APP on Thursday that SP Sawan Zone Khurram Ashraf, SDPOs, and SHOs attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the SSP Qazi issued clear directives regarding maintenance of law and order, effective crime prevention, enhanced patrolling, and ensuring quality investigations.

He directed officers to intensify action against drug peddlers and individuals involved in illegal possession of weapons, while emphasising the need for immediate response to any emergency situation.

Qazi stated that protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

He further directed officers to ensure special security arrangements at mosques and imambargahs during Ramazan, particularly at Taraweeh, Sehr, and Iftar timings.

The SSP Qazi instructed officers to maintain a strong field presence and warned that any negligence in duty would not be tolerated.