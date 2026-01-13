SSP Operations honours Koral police officers for outstanding performance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the additional SHO of Koral Police Station and his team for demonstrating exceptional performance in the line of duty.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the officers were recognised for their dedication, honesty and professional commitment, which led to the arrest of suspects involved in serious crimes.

On the occasion, SSP Qazi said that courage, discipline and transparency must remain the defining qualities of Islamabad Police. He urged officers to continue performing their duties with the same spirit, noting that the actions of the force leave an impact not only at the local level but also nationally and internationally.

The spokesperson added that the awarded officers expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling the encouragement by senior leadership a strong motivation to further improve service delivery and crime-fighting efforts./APP-rzr-mkz