SSP Khalid  reviews security, safe movement of foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Protection Unit (SPU) Khalid Mehmood Awan on Monday held a meeting with officers of the SPU and Special Branch to review security arrangements for foreign nationals and sensitive locations in the federal capital.

An official told APP that the meeting discussed measures for the security and safe movement of foreign nationals, besides security arrangements at sensitive locations.

The officers also discussed existing security measures and coordination between the concerned units.

During the meeting, a strategy was chalked out to further improve security arrangements and ensure safe movement of foreign nationals in the federal capital.