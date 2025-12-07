Monday, December 8, 2025
SSP Butt reviews security across Islamabad checkpoints

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt visited various police checking points late night to review security arrangements and issued on-ground instructions to duty officers.
An official told APP on Sunday that SSP Butt inspected multiple locations across the federal capital and directed officers to remain fully alert during night duty.
He instructed police personnel to take strict legal action against unregistered vehicles and motorcycles, and to ensure effective checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles.
SSP Butt also urged citizens to cooperate with police during checking, emphasizing that all officers must treat the public with respect and courtesy while performing their duties.
He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, and all security measures are being implemented to maintain peace and order in the federal capital.
