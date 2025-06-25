SSDO calls for urgent enactment of whistleblower protection laws

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Tuesday urged the federal and provincial governments to enact comprehensive whistleblower protection laws, warning that the absence of legal safeguards continues to deter citizens and public servants from reporting corruption.

In a statement, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO said there is an urgent need to establish a Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission through effective legislation to ensure transparency and accountability across public institutions.He noted that while Pakistan faces persistent allegations of corruption in public offices those who seek to expose wrongdoing remain unprotected and vulnerable to retaliation. He added that A democratic state like Pakistan must uphold transparency and accountability as central pillars of governance. Without legal protection, whistleblowers remain at risk and the fight against corruption is severely undermined.

He lamented the lack of progress on the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act, 2019, which was tabled in the National Assembly six years ago but has since remained stalled in the Standing Committee on Law and Justice. The ordinance introduced by the previous government in November 2019 lapsed due to the absence of parliamentary approval. Abbas also pointed out that a similar bill introduced in the Punjab Assembly in 2018 has yet to be passed. He said No serious initiatives have been undertaken in other provinces either, despite the devolved governance framework established under the 18th Amendment.

Highlighting the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI led provincial government enacted a whistleblower protection law in 2016, but failed to implement it or establish the mandated commission throughout its nine-year tenure. He emphasized that Pakistan as a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), is obligated to adopt legal measures to protect whistleblowers and strengthen integrity in public service. Abbas said to that Failure to meet these commitments not only violates international obligations but also erodes public confidence in the governance system.

SSDO called for inclusive and transparent consultations involving civil society, legal experts, and independent institutions to finalize and enact whistleblower legislation without further delay. The organization stressed that a functional whistleblower framework is not only a legal necessity but a moral and democratic imperative.