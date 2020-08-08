Sri Lankan PM thanks PM Imran for “warm wishes” on polls victory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Saturday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his phone call to congratulate him on victory in the recently held elections.

“Many thanks to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for your phone call and warm wishes,” he said on Twitter.

Rajapaksa, who won the recent election with two-third majority, said he looked forward to mutual high-level visits between the two countries to strengthen their friendly bilateral ties.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran had telephoned Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his resounding victory in general elections on August 5 and hoped that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would be further strengthened during his new term as prime minister.

He also invited the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.