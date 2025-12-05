Friday, December 5, 2025
HomeNationalSri Lankan Army Commander appreciates capabilities of Pakistan's urban search, rescue team
National

Sri Lankan Army Commander appreciates capabilities of Pakistan’s urban search, rescue team

3
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt. Gen. Lasantharu Darigo here on Friday appreciated the capabilities of Pakistan’s urban search and rescue team.
Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt. Gen. Lasantharu Darigo met with Pakistan’s Urban Search and Rescue Team
and during the meeting, the Sri Lankan Army Commander thanked Pakistan for supporting them in difficult times, said a press release.
Pakistan’s timely assistance to friendly countries like Sri Lanka is a manifestation of global responsibility and all possible cooperation with friendly countries.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan