Sri Lankan Army Commander appreciates capabilities of Pakistan’s urban search, rescue team

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt. Gen. Lasantharu Darigo here on Friday appreciated the capabilities of Pakistan’s urban search and rescue team.

and during the meeting, the Sri Lankan Army Commander thanked Pakistan for supporting them in difficult times, said a press release.

Pakistan’s timely assistance to friendly countries like Sri Lanka is a manifestation of global responsibility and all possible cooperation with friendly countries.