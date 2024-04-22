Spouse of Iranian President visits NUML

Spouse of Iranian President visits NUML

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Spouse of the President of Iran Dr Alam-ul-Huda on Monday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) where she interacted with the students and the faculty.

Dr Alam-ul-Huda, on the occasion unveiled the English version of her book “The Art of feminine living” enriching the academic discourse with her insights and perspectives.

She also shed light on the important role played by women as explained in Islam.

An honorary degree was also conferred on her, Foreign Office said on its official X account.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services