Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation, bring Balochistan youth into mainstream

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): The scores of extracurricular activities including football and cricket tournaments and speech contests were held across Balochistan to help address the deprivation of the youth and bring them into mainstream.

Different rallies were also held in various Balochistan districts in which the youths of the province participated overwhelmedly to condemn the Indian extremism and terrorism.

The football matches were held in Hub, Bolan, Kech, Kalat and Naseerabad in which thousands of the youths truned up and enjoyed the activities.

Similarly, cricket matches were held in Sibbi, Chagai, Surab, Hub, Panjgur, Barkhan and Kech districts.

The career counseling sessions were held in Kech districts and hundreds of the youth joined the events to seek guidance about their future career.

The celebrations of Pashtun Culture Day were held in Quetta and Kech districts and thousands of the people participated in the event and enjoyed the colors of the Pashtun culture.

Seminars were held in Kech and Harnai districts in which the speakers addressed on the issue of corruption and highlighted the ways to do away with the menace.

Besides a photo exhibition held in Kech district, the rallies were held in Jafferabad, Kohlu, Usta Muhammad, Sohbatpur, Naseerabad and Sui districts against the Indian extremism and terrorism.

Two speech contests were held to applaud the role of armed forces in the development of Balochistan in which a huge number of students participated.

Meanwhile, rallies and other relevant events were held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across Lasbella, Zhob, Kech, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Sherani, Khuzdar, Mastung, Gwadar, Hub and Awaran districts. Over 23,000 people participated in the events.

Such healthy and productive activities being held across Balochistan are helping to address the sense of deprivation among the people of the province.

Through such events, the youth of Balochistan are coming into the mainstream and proving themselves the productive citizens of the country.

Published
Categorized as National

By Ishtiaq Rao

