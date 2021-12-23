Special Technology Zone to pave way for IT revolution in Pakistan: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Special Technology Zone would pave way for Information Technology’s revolution in Pakistan.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said all money which was used for corruption in past was now being spent on health, agriculture, education and industry.



Today, work was being carried on people welfare projects, he added.



Gill said in past, every project was designed only to facilitate the Sharif family.



Those who put plaques for kickbacks, had completely been wiped out, he added.



Referring to Shahbaz Sharif, he said the former corrupt Chief Minister should be held accountable for his corruption and money laundering.