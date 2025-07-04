Special task force meeting held to resolve issues faced by pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP): On the instructions of Prime Minister, a key meeting of the special task force formed to address the issues of pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq was held under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

Important decisions were made to improve the facilities and security for pilgrims. The Civil Aviation Authority briefed that the number of weekly flights to Iran has been increased from 6 to 15, while 107 special flights have been arranged for Iraq during Arbaeen.

The task force also discussed increasing the number of flights further and launching a ferry service in the future to provide better travel facilities for pilgrims.

It was agreed that after Ashura, the security situation would be reviewed again, and a decision will be made regarding overland travel to Iraq for Arbaeen.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that protecting pilgrims from any hardship or difficulty is a top priority. “The safety of pilgrims is most precious,” he said.

The task force also decided that from January 1, 2025, a new system for Group Organizers will be implemented, and the existing Salar System will be completely discontinued. From January 1, 2026, only registered Group Organizers will be allowed to arrange pilgrimages.

The FIA and other relevant agencies have been instructed to take all necessary steps to prevent illegal travel to Iraq under the guise of pilgrimage.

So far, 1,413 applications for the registration of Group Organizers have been received, and the scrutiny process is ongoing.

Representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Information, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting. Senior officials from FIA, Civil Aviation, Balochistan government, and law enforcement agencies joined via Zoom.