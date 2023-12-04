Special Secretary chairs crucial meeting on WPV1 polio case

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP):Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication and Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) , Abdul Basit Monday chaired a crucial meeting focused on the investigation and linkages of the WPV1 polio case in District Orakzai .

In the meeting, Acting PPO WHO, Dr. Jahangir Khan delivered an extensive presentation outlining the overall vaccination landscape in Orakzai.

The participants engaged in a thorough discussion regarding the background of the recent polio case and explored various strategies to prevent further spread of the virus.

The meeting boasted the presence of key figures, including Deputy Coordinator EOC, DHOs from Orakzai, Hangu, and Kohat, Team Lead WHO, Team Lead NSTOP, members of the EOC Core Team, and other pertinent officials.