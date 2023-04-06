Special Ramazan transmission of Radio Pakistan spreading message of love, peace

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Ramazan transmission of Radio Pakistan ‘Paigham-e-Ramazan’ continues to spread the message of love, peace, and harmony in society.

Taking part in the special Ramazan transmission on Thursday which coincided with the birth of the elder grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), Religious Scholar Allama Syed Qamar Haidar Zaidi said that the 15th Ramazan was the day of remembering the contributions and teachings of Hazrat Imam Hassan (AS) for the Muslim Ummah and served as an inspiration for generations to come.

Renowned religious scholar Dr Sami Ullah Zubairi said that the 15th Ramazan was an occasion to remember Imam Hassan’s (AS) contributions for the Muslim Ummah.

Naat Khawan Noor Ul Ain paid tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [SAWW]. While recitation of the Holy Quran along with translation is a regular part of the transmission.

People across the country can participate in the live transmission by calling at 051-9208940 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

This special transmission can be accessed on all social media platforms of Radio Pakistan including Radio Pakistan Podcast.