Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): The Department of Special Education has submitted the Project Concept-1 (PC1) for a state-of-the-art school catering to children with autism disorder to the Provincial Development Board for approval.

The proposed school, estimated to cost approximately Rs673.5 million, will be constructed on a 26 kanal and10 marla land in the Township area, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Autism Society on Thursday.

“This school will be a beacon of hope for families affected by autism, providing a supportive environment where children can thrive and reach their full potential,” he told a private news channel.

The spokesperson said that pioneering initiative aims to provide specialized care and support to 200 children with autism, addressing a critical need in Pakistan where approximately 350,000 children suffering from disorder.

Globally, he said the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 2.7 million individuals under the age of 18 are affected by autism.

He noted that the school’s estimated expenditure of over Rs39,000 per month per child underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive education for individuals with autism.

This investment, he said will provide access to specialized education programs, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral therapy, sensory integration therapy, social skills development and life skills training.

The construction of this school marks a significant step forward in promoting inclusive education and supporting children with autism in Pakistan.

With approval pending, the project is expected to break ground soon, paving the way for a brighter future for children with autism in Lahore.