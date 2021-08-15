Special cell set up in Kabul to facilitate international media evacuation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said a special cell had been set up at Pakistan press section in Kabul to facilitate evacuation of the international media personnel from Kabul.

Pak press section in Kabul has received hundreds of visa applications from International media to facilitate their evacuation from Kabul a special cell has been created to facilitate international media personnel’s…our prayers for peace n stability in Afghanistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 15, 2021

In a tweet, he said the press section had received hundreds of visa applications from the international media personnel for facilitating their eviction from Afghanistan.

The minister also prayed for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.