HASSANABDAL, Dec 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that a package of Rs. 4 billion has been brought to provide basic need of Sui Gas to the people of NA-55 and NA-56 constituencies which will benefit more than 35 villages in both the constituencies.

Sui Gas to be provided The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has vowed that the basic rights of the people will be upheld at their doorsteps.

He said this while addressing the inauguration of Sui Gas at Dhok Khatta Sanjwal, Bolianwal and Dordad.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Bukhari also addressed the gathering. He said that people should strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan to build a new Pakistan.

The enemies of democracy and sugar mafia have come together but the Prime Minister is not going to frighten Pakistan.

He said that they have worked day and night to get out of the difficulties. Even if all the thieves come together, they cannot harm Imran Khan.

The government will fulfill its constitutional support. He said that the people have not elected me as their representative but your elected representative party.

I am stumbling because of treason By the grace of Allah, he has proved his loyalty to the party and his leader and Allah has rewarded him.

He said that with the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a special pipeline is being brought to Attock district so that your Let the problem of pressure be solved.

Inshallah, we are not unaware of your problems. We will solve your problems on priority basis. My doors are open to the public 24 hours a day.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Bukhari said that small A grant of Rs. 2 million is being given to you for small problems so that you can unite and solve your problems.

As far as upgrading of schools is concerned, it is the policy of the Punjab government.

These schools will be upgraded by themselves. He said that small dams are being constructed so that people can raise fish in it and make it their source of livelihood. Work on Bhadri Road should be started soon. PC-1 of Sanjwal to Bahtar Road has been prepared. Work will start within eight months.

The government is issuing Punjab Health Card to provide basic health care to the people He said that this card should be provided to the people and its amount is being increased up to Rs. 1 million.

He said that under social welfare we will make the youth skilled and success will follow in your footsteps.