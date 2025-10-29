Speakers highlight science and technology’s vital role in building sustainable food systems

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Speakers at the International Conference and Training Workshop on “Food Systems Transformation for Climate Actions” (ICTW-FSTCA 2025) emphasized that science and technology play a vital role in ensuring food security, tackling climate change, and achieving sustainable development.

The three-day event was inaugurated today at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, under the COMSTECH Forum on Environment and Ecosystem Restoration (CFEER).

The conference is jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and Makerere University, with in-kind support from the Islamic University in Uganda.

The distinguished guests attending the inaugural session included Muhammad Hassan Wazir, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Uganda; Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor of Makerere University; Dr. Rosie Agoi, Secretary General of the Uganda National Commission for UNESCO/ICESCO; and Dr. M. Sharif, Advisor for Science and Technology at ICESCO.

In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, welcomed participants from across the OIC region and beyond, appreciating Makerere University for hosting the event.

He noted that representatives from more than twenty-seven OIC member and observer states, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and several others are attending the workshop to strengthen knowledge exchange and collaboration on sustainable food systems, climate action, and agricultural innovation.

Prof. Choudhary highlighted that the training program focuses on important thematic areas such as biomimicry and eco-literacy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable food systems, energy in agriculture, and nutrition and health.

He underlined that science, technology, and innovation are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to food security, environmental sustainability, and economic resilience.

Sharing insights from his visit to the Songhai Center in West Africa, Prof. Choudhary described it as a living model of “science at work,” where nature’s design and human innovation merge to address food insecurity, resource depletion, and climate challenges.

He also highlighted the establishment of the COMSTECH Forum on Environment and Ecosystem Restoration (CFEER) in 2022, which aims to promote South–South and triangular cooperation among OIC member states on issues such as climate change, biodiversity, the food-water-energy nexus, and ecosystem restoration.

The forum works within the framework of the Paris Climate Agreement, the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030).

Reaffirming COMSTECH’s commitment, Prof. Choudhary said the organization continues to promote regional cooperation, capacity-building, and scientific partnerships that contribute to environmental protection, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem restoration.

He stressed the need to enhance innovation-driven policies and develop adaptable solutions to address challenges in climate change and food security.

He expressed confidence that the workshop will inspire participants to become future leaders in green entrepreneurship and sustainable agriculture, contributing to the shared vision of a resilient, food-secure, and sustainable OIC region.

The ICTW-FSTCA 2025 will continue until October 30, 2025, featuring expert lectures, interactive discussions, and capacity-building sessions led by international specialists in sustainable food systems and climate action.