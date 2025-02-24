17.7 C
National

Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion

4
ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Speakers emphasized the need for young generation to come forward and play their role in order to foster peace and social cohesion for a resilient society.
The speakers made the remarks on Monday during a capacity-building workshop held on ‘Youth collaboration for a resilient society’ organized by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) funded by the European Union, said a press release.
The workshop brought together 27 participants from diverse backgrounds, including academia, religious scholars, media influencers, transgender activists, and political workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory.
Participants engaged in interactive group activities, sharing their insights and experiences while identifying key challenges faced by their communities.
The discussions focused on preventing violent extremism and fostering resilience within society.
