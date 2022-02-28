Speakers for formulating policy to understand Hindutva mindset & Indian hegemonic designs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The speakers at a conference Monday stressed the need for formulating a national level policy by engaging Pakistani think tanks to understand Hindutva mindset and Indian hegemonic aspirations.

Hindutva ideology was transitioning India to the biggest fascist regime of the world as it was based on discrimination, hatred, and superiority, they said while addressing at a conference on “Myth of Indian Secular Democracy: Human Rights Violations and Rise of Saffron Tide under BJP” jointly organized by Press Information Department (PID) and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), here at Information Service Academy.



Former Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting & Vice President (Federal Region), CGSS Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal in his opening remarks stated that it was impossible for other communities to live safely and comfortably in India.



“From the beginning, it is very clear that India has been a fascist Government. It is not Bharat or India, it is only Hindustan, a land for Hindus. We can see what is happening in Kashmir and no one is bothered about the atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir,” he noted. He said the atrocities were continued in India and still they claimed to be the largest democratic and secular state of the world.



Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Bangladesh and New Zealand Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi Qureshi presented speech on “Minority Crisis in India and False Façade of Secularism: Questioning the Status Quo” stated that Hindutva ideology has always been there in India and now it has been further escalated due to Hindu fundamentalists.



India has its own difficulties and challenges and today, the nationalist Indians are worried about its future, he said adding that India has always been divided into different states and groups. “International media is silent about the Kashmir issue. It claims RSS as nationalist movement which is completely false and untrue. It has always been a fundamentalist party,” he remarked. According to RSS ideology, he said Muslims were hissing snakes. Hindu fundamentalism was not a temporary ideology, it was a permanent phenomenon, he said.



Professor, School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR), Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal presented speech on “BJP-RAW nexus: Detrimental to Peace and Stability in South Asia and Beyond”.



He said that any intelligence agency was at the complete disposal of the ruling Government. The ideology of RAW and BJP is aggressive which after convergence is the reason for instability in the region. BJP’s manifesto is based on Hindutva philosophy. He discussed that BJP became popular in 1982, when it used anti- Pakistan slogans while campaigning. 5th generation and hybrid warfare is important in this regard and asymmetrical warfare tactics are being used.



He said that India was targeting our economic projects. The neighbors of India have also suffered as it always tried to imposed its hegemony at the borders.



Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali presented speech on “Indian occupation of Junagadh & Manavadar—Acts of Blatant Aggression by India”.



He highlighted three major aspects of history. He discussed that before partition, princely states had the right to determine their independence. However, India did blatant violations of sovereignty by using coercive means and forcefully annexed those states. He also discussed Indian illegal actions in Junagardh, including human rights violations, riots and hindering food supply chain.



He underscored the need to build correct narrative by understanding actual historical events and facts.

Advocate High Court and Executive Director, Research Society of International Law Advocate Jamal Aziz, presented speech on “Stark violation of human and minority rights in India: Assessing obligations under International Law”. He discussed complex legal aspects related to Kashmir under Indian atrocities.



“It is important to discuss the role of international law in narrative building. It is significant to use national law to secure our own goals”, he said and stressed the need to build our “one” domestic narrative and reach out to international organizations.



He suggested that there was a need to develop our own capacities to eradicate vulnerability in order to tackle Indian hostile propaganda under the International law.



Information Technology & Cyber Security Expert & Head of Program, IT & Cyber Security, CGSS Islamabad Tariq Malik, gave a detailed presentation on ‘’Fifth-Generation Warfare and EU disinformation lab revelations: Uncovering India’s hostile agenda.’’

He explained the concept of hybrid warfare and mentioned various aspects. He stated that India is using different techniques to change mindset of our youth. He also discussed National Security from Technology Perspective. In 21st century, except few, he said every war is a technology-based conflict, it does not have clear battles lines that who is attacking who and where. There is also lack of realization that we are under attack. He discussed the report “Indian Chronicles”.

The main objective is to create fake news specially about human rights in Pakistan and use of Members of the European Parliament in favor of India and against Pakistan. He suggested that we must formulate a cohesive national response to this form of threat. “The responsibility lies with the policy makers and all elements of National Power. With a change of paradigm Grey-Zone Hybrid warfare is the future of warfare. Thus, we in Pakistan must embrace this reality and prepare at all levels of policy, doctrine, strategy and pro-active strategy,” he remarked.



Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Khan presented speech on ‘’India’s flawed policies and discrimination towards Non-Hindu Community: Analyzing the Sikh Uprising and Khalistan Movement.’’ He stated that the ruling BJP has been officially following Hindutva as its ideology for decades. Through a massive campaign against Muslim, the majority minority group in India, forming over 16% of total population, Indian Muslim are discriminated, humiliated and forced to convert in Hinduism or else, leave India.

He stated that the time has proved that founding father of India were indeed the architect of today’s Hindu India. “PM Modi and BJP only get the credit of implementing the agenda of their forefathers. India’s flawed policies and discriminations towards Non-Hindu Communities is directly threatening the regional peace which may have global ramifications,”he added.



The Conference was moderated by Laraib Fatima Hassan, Coordination & Communication Executive, CGSS.