Speakers demand urgent measures against escalating tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar has urged immediate and coordinated reforms to combat the alarming rise in tobacco and nicotine use across Pakistan.

Addressing a high-level session on tobacco control organized by Aurat Foundation, Ms. Farah Naz expressed grave concern over the increasing availability of drugs and nicotine products around schools and universities, calling it a direct threat to youth safety.

She highlighted that tobacco consumption is growing rapidly among women, pointing to a shifting and deeply worrying trend in public health.

“We must translate public health concerns into effective legislation to protect the health of young Pakistanis.”

Ms. Farah Naz Akbar reaffirmed that a combination of strong legislation, empowered enforcement, and cross-sector collaboration is essential to curb tobacco proliferation and emerging nicotine products.

The event gathered a wide range of stakeholders — MNAs, MPAs, government officials, education sector representatives, health experts, and civil society — to discuss their respective roles in tobacco control and youth protection.

MPA Tanveer Aslam Raja called for an active, responsive, and accountable apparatus to ensure the effective implementation of existing tobacco laws.

He lauded the Aurat Foundation’s efforts to curb drug and tobacco use. He emphasized the need for improved monitoring and public engagement.

Tanveer Aslam Raja committed to present a resolution in Punjab assembly on tobacco and emerging nicotine control.

MPA Ms. Shazia Rizwan focused her address on the vital role of families, stating that early prevention begins at home.

She highlighted that parents are the first line of defense and awareness and supervision reduce the likelihood of early addiction.

“Communities need better knowledge to recognize modern nicotine products such as vapes, pouches, and flavored tobacco.”

She urged for comprehensive parental awareness campaigns alongside legislative measures.

During the technical briefings, Safdar Raza, Team Leader of Tobacco Control at Aurat Foundation urged for effective enforcement and unified national action to combat the tobacco epidemic.

Muhammad Aftab Ahmed from the National Tobacco Control Cell Ministry of National Health reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the effective implementation of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002.

He said that the federal government was doing maximum efforts to control tobacco at policy, legislation and implementation levels.

Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, a former MNA and expert on tobacco control emphasized the indispensable role of public accountability and grassroots mobilization in sustaining long-term reform.

Waqas Mehmood Kayani, Member Registration ICT-Private Education Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) presented the efforts of PEIRA in combatting use of tobacco in private education institutes and voiced serious concern over the increasing availability of nicotine products around educational institutions, underscoring the need for strict regulatory measures.

Dr. Barira Bakhtawar, a communication expert from the Ministry of Planning and Development provided insights into the growing link between tobacco use and media focus on urban youth.

She said that the tobacco industry is benefitting loopholes in the law to outreach youth through social media for making vapes a popular commodity amongst the youths.

Ms. Hajira Zakir Shah, Representative of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) stressed the need for a social movement to curb tobacco use among the citizens.

MPA Ms. Tahira Mushtaq, who played an important role in passing a resolution from the Punjab assembly on tobacco control, fully supported the tobacco control implementation initiative in Punjab.

Ms. Mehak Fatima, representing Aurat Foundation, reaffirmed the organization’s longstanding commitment to advancing a healthier and tobacco-free society.

She emphasized that Aurat Foundation remains deeply invested in strengthening evidence-based advocacy, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and empowering communities through sustained awareness and education initiatives.