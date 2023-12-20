Speakers demand effective measures to enhance youth participation in electoral process

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): The speakers at the launch of PILDAT’s report on “Youth Electoral Participation in Pakistan” Wednesday demanded the quarters concerned to ensure effective measures to enhance the youth participation in the electoral process for inclusive democracy.

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) orchestrated a gathering in collaboration with the Body Shop Pakistan to launch the seminal report, spotlighting ‘Democracy’s Vanguard: Youth’s Electoral Participation in Pakistan, which witnessed a convergence of political stalwarts, influential figures, civil society organisations (CSOs) and mediapersons to underscore the significance of youth engagement in electoral processes, a news release said.

PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, in his remarks, raised concerns about the notably low youth voter turnout, which was below the overall voter turnout of around 44%. He commended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its initiative to incorporate youth-focused objectives in its strategic planning.

Naba Taqvi, who leads Branding & Communications at The Body Shop PK, extended a warm welcome to participants, articulating the brand’s commitment to activism, a legacy that dates back to its inception.

She illuminated the Body Shop International’s global ‘Be Seen Be Heard’ campaign, through which the beauty brand, known for its staunch stance against animal testing and dedication to cruelty-free products, aims to make a difference.

Amna Kausar, Senior Projects Manager at PILDAT, presented a brief overview of the report, setting the stage for a dynamic panel discussion on ‘Youth’s Electoral Participation.’ She highlighted that youth, defined as persons aged 15-29, constitute 29% of Pakistan’s population, signaling a significant potential influence on electoral outcomes. Pakistan’s young population is technologically engaged, with widespread use of the internet and social media, suggesting digital platforms as effective channels for voter mobilization. According to the report, as of September 2023, there are approximately 127 million registered voters in Pakistan. Out of these, around 55 million voters are young Pakistanis aged between 18 and 35. This age group represents about 43.85% of the total eligible voting population, making it a significant demographic in the electoral landscape of the country.

During the panel discussion at the report, Farhatullah Babar stressed the urgent need for a level playing field, advocating for the active involvement of youth, minorities and women to ensure inclusivity in the electoral process.

He highlighted the disheartenment among youth and their high level of mistrust. He emphasized the necessity for increased surveys and youth participation, pointing out four crucial elements for achieving that goal, while also underscoring the revival of student unions.

Ms Nighat Siddique, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), outlined the ECP’s efforts in educating students about the voting process, attributing the low youth voter turnout partly to the issues with National Identity Cards (NICs) and sharing statistics on the extensive outreach initiatives conducted in collaboration with PILDAT.

Bilal Gilani, Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan, echoed concerns about low youth voter turnout, citing mistrust and registration difficulties as alarming factors, based on their survey findings.

Zaigham Khan highlighted the distinction between the “youth bulge” and the potential of youth, emphasizing the necessity of involving them in politics and reviving student unions.

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan outlined his party’s manifesto, proposing strategies to enhance youth electoral participation.

Lastly, Senator Syed Ali Zafar emphasized that the nation’s future lies in empowering the youth and urged the importance of exercising the vote.

After an insightful panel discussion, a question & answer session took place that led to the closing of the launch by PILDAT.