Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye arrives to attend 3rd Trilateral Speakers’ meeting

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, has arrived here to participate in the 3rd Trilateral Speakers’ meeting being held by the National Assembly of Pakistan under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He was warmly received at Islamabad International Airport by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said a news release.

Upon his arrival, Numan Kurtulmus was extended a warm welcome, and a bouquet was presented to him as a gesture of goodwill and hospitality.

Following the reception, a brief meeting was held between Ayaz Sadiq and Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

Welcoming the guest, Ayaz Sadiq said that the participation of the Turkish Speaker in the Trilateral Speakers’ meeting is both a source of great pleasure and honour for Pakistan.

He emphasized that the people of Pakistan and Türkiye share deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood, love, and friendship.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the people of Pakistan consider the people of Türkiye as their brethren, and both nations have stood side by side through every test and trial.

He further noted that Pakistan and Türkiye have always supported each other’s positions on global and regional forums, which reflects the enduring friendship and mutual trust between the two brotherly countries.

On the occasion, Numan Kurtulmus expressed gratitude to the Parliament and people of Pakistan for their warm welcome and hospitality.

He remarked that the hearts of the people of Türkiye and Pakistan beat in unison, and that the people of Türkiye consider Pakistan their second home.

He expressed confidence that the everlasting bond of sincerity, affection, and friendship between the two nations would continue to grow stronger.

Numan Kurtulmus also said that he was delighted and honoured to be in Pakistan.