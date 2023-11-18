Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses condolence to Omer Ayub on demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): The Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed his profound grief and sympathies to Secretary General (SG) of PTI Omer Ayub on passing of his father, former Foreign Minister and Speaker NA Gohar Ayub.

The speaker NA said in condolence message, “The nation is in mourning following the passing of veteran politician and former Foreign Minister and Speaker of the NA Gohar Ayub.”

Raja Pervaiz Asraf said, “Gohar Ayub, who passed away peacefully after a brief illness, leaves behind a legacy of service, compassion, and positive thinking.”

News of Ayub’s demise was met with an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, friends, and family.

Speaker of the NA Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed deep sorrow and grief, recalling Ayub’s tactful nature and positive outlook.

“The speaker said, he was a very tactful politician and possessed positive thinking,” Ashraf said in a statement.

“He was a very kind, loving, and generous man,” he added.

“Pervaiz Ashraf said, Gohar Ayub as politician was a pillar of strength and a man of great integrity”.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Speaker NA Raja said, “Gohar Ayub’s passing marks the end of an era in Pakistani politics.”

“His contributions to the nation will not be forgotten,” he added.