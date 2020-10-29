Speaker KP calls meetings of PAC at KP house Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday called upon Public Accounts Committee meeting (PAC) in KP House Abbottabad to discuss audit paras of various departments.

According to the KPK assembly notification, the PAC would discuss the audit paras of Local Government, Primary and Secondary Education and Population Welfare on 2nd November 2020 at 10 am KP House Abbottabad.

Agriculture department audit paras would be discussed on 3 November at 10 am, Public Health Engineering and Home and Tribal Affairs would be held on 4rth November while the PAC meeting for the Housing department would be held on 6 November at 10 am.

The concerned departments were also directed to send their necessary staff to attend PAC meetings on due dates while following complete Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).