Speaker felicitates Mahira on being elected as APEA’s Vice President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday congratulated the deputy director of the National Assembly Secretariat Mahira Rafique as she was elected the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Evaluation Association (APEA).

In a statement, he said that APEA is a prestigious international organization that aims to improve the theory, practice, use and institutions of evaluation across the Asia Pacific region.

Its members are national and thematic voluntary evaluation associations representing more than 40 countries in the region.

The speaker emphasized the need for evidence-based policy-making and the role of trained staff in aiding parliament and parliamentarians in making better decisions. He acknowledged Mahira Rafique’s election as a testament to her dedication and hard work towards promoting the culture of monitoring and evaluation in the region.

He also hinted at holding the next APEA forum meeting in Pakistan to further strengthen the culture of monitoring and evaluation in decision-making processes.

Mahira Rafique expressed her gratitude for the recognition and thanked Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for his unwavering support. She reiterated her commitment in promoting the principles of transparency, accountability, and learning through evaluation.

It is pertinent to mention that three staff members of the Secretariat including Mahira recently attended the on-site training on better policy-making through evidence-based evaluation, organized by the APEA in Sri Lanka.

The speaker appreciated the fact that all three of them performed exceptionally well during the training and represented their parliament and the country in a befitting manner.