SPARC highlights growing tobacco and nicotine threat to youth

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized an interactive discussion with journalists to highlight the growing threats posed by tobacco use and emerging nicotine products among Pakistani youth.

The session aimed to strengthen media engagement in countering misinformation and raising public awareness on the urgent need to protect children from addictive products.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, shared alarming national statistics, stating that Pakistan continues to bear a heavy burden of tobacco related harm. Every year, thousands of people lose their lives due to tobacco use, while the number of smokers remains significantly high across the country. He added that nearly 1,200 children in Pakistan start smoking every day, reflecting the severity of the crisis and the aggressive marketing tactics used by the tobacco industry.

Dr. Dogar appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and acknowledged the progress made in compliance with key tobacco control measures. He emphasized that Pakistan can fully achieve FCTC’s MPOWER policy components by adopting international best practices, enhancing public awareness, and ensuring coordinated efforts among government agencies, civil society, and the media.

He further warned against the rising trend of emerging nicotine and tobacco products, which are often promoted as “less harmful” alternatives. Dr. Dogar stressed that such claims are misleading and designed to create confusion, especially among youth. He called for stronger regulation, evidence based communication, and collaborative action to counter the misinformation spread by industry stakeholders.

Dr. Dogar urged journalists to continue playing their crucial role in informing the public, exposing deceptive tactics of the tobacco industry, and advocating for stronger measures that safeguard the health and future of Pakistan’s young generations.

Journalists reaffirmed their commitment to responsible reporting and emphasized the importance of continuous capacity building to stay informed about evolving nicotine trends and regulatory frameworks, both nationally and under FCTC guidelines.

The meeting concluded with a shared pledge to strengthen youth engagement, promote evidence based awareness initiatives, and amplify media advocacy in support of Pakistan’s commitment to creating a healthier, tobacco free future for its young population.