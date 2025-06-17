SP brief Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saba Sadiq about Eman Afroz murder case

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights, MNA Saba Sadiq, was briefed on Wednesday about the brutal murder of a student, Eman Afroz, in Islamabad.

MNA Saba Sadiq was briefed by SP Sadar zone Kazam Naqvi that the suspect involved in the killing had been arrested after an investigation.

According to SP Sadar Zone Kazam Naqvi, the suspect, Feroze, a resident of Jhang, was taken into custody after escaping from the place of incident.

The victim Eman Afroz, a 23-year-old student at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), was shot inside her private hostel room in Sector G-10/1.

SP Naqvi said the incident took place on April 19. The accused entered the hostel premises by climbing the wall with a weapon. Accused waited in the courtyard for about an hour before entering the room where Eman and three other girls were present. He threatened them and opened fire on Eman, causing serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital but could not survive.

The suspect fled the scene by jumping over the wall. A case was registered by Ramna police on the complaint of Eman’s brother. The police launched an investigation and later arrested the suspect. SP Naqvi also shared that the accused had a previous criminal record, including charges of rape and motorcycle theft.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights MNA Saba Sadiq stressed that the incumbent government is having zero tolerance policy about such gruesome and violent incidents against innocent women.

During the briefing, SP Naqvi stated that the investigation was still underway and a complete challan would be submitted with evidence. MNA Saba Sadiq acknowledged the police’s efforts in this case and others, including the Sana Yousaf case.