Soomro chairs progress review meeting

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Privatisation, Muhammad Mian Soomro chaired weekly Privatisation progress review meeting in the Ministry on Thursday .

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Privatisation and other senior officers of the Ministry and Privatisation Commission, says a press release.

The minister was briefed about the progress made in the privatization of PSEs. The entities that were discussed in the meeting are included in the active privatisation list and are at advanced stages of privatisation.

These entities include: Heavy Electrical Complex, Services International Hotel, Jinnah convention Center, Pakistan Steel Mills, SME Bank, House Building Finance Corporation (HBFCL), First Women Bank and NPPMCL.

The federal minister stated that privatisation was a major part of current government’s economic reforms agenda, and urged all the concerned to expedite the resolution of issues which might hinder the timely completion of these transactions.

Soomro directed that report regarding the progress in the privatization of specified entities be presented on regular basis, which will help to formulate the strategy to address the issues faced during the process of transactions.